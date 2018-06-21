GOP Convention registration up and running Posted on June 21, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ A quick early update from GOP State Convention – Registration is up and running: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How often do you see a chairman sitting at the registration table?
Lederman is the real deal. A true chairman of the people.