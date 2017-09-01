GOP: Don’t sign on the line unless you know what it is!

And demand to see a state ID to make sure they’re a resident!

  1. Anonymous

    Ask if they are a resident of South Dakota, but first take a look at the petition and see if they have their name on it as gatherer, and take a selfie with them. I was approached at the Sioux Falls zoo by a guy who claimed to not know he couldn’t collect sigs if he wasn’t a resident, and then he skedaddled.

  2. Springer

    Even if you think you know what the purpose of any initiative is, and what the ramifications would be if passed, you really don’t. We were made acutely aware of this after the IM 22 debacle. Don’t sign anything, and VNOE on every one of these umpteen if they happen to make it to the ballot!

