GOP Governor Kristi Noem and Democrat State Sen Heinert agree when it comes to taking care of varmints. Posted on January 25, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Twitter: We need to kill more coyotes so everyone can have a coat like Senator Heinert's. How cool is this?!? pic.twitter.com/i7H9A7hET4 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 25, 2019
Well this will bring about an even more negative view of South Dakotans. Great job NOem.
You should see my jackrabbits coat. And its not a letterman’s jacket either.
😉