GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Hubbel attacks Sioux Falls first responders in building collapse because chief arrested.

I don’t think Lora Hubbel’s propensity to vent on facebook did her any good last night.
In comments on facebook and under the KELO article on accused Sioux Falls Fire Chief who was arrested for possession of child pornography, Hubbel managed to somehow turn the arrest into accusing all of Sioux Falls Fire & Rescue of incompetence because – as she directly stated – “the downtown building collapse could have been better executed had he spent more time learning search and rescue technique rather then spending so much time on kiddie porn.”
Wow.
If you want to watch this cringe-worthy train wreck as it continues to roll out, you can do so here at KELOland.com.
Lora please stop! Just stop! Enjoy the years you have left. Everything is a conspiracy with you. Those poor families that did not get Measles vaccinations because the anti-vaccination conspiracy people like you saw them as gullible and now they are paying the price.
Go Lora!
Talk about jumping the shark. At the end of the day, the trapped young woman was out from under the rubble within hours and sustained NO additional injuries during the rescue. Sometimes good results are the only measure, thanks be to God.
I think Lora’s tinfoil hat is on a little too tight again.
Pat, you’re almost her press secretary 😂 Create a funny page section to this news source, and relegate her stories appropriately
Under a subsection Mixed Can of Nuts? It could be the comics of Dakota War College.
Hubble Ravensborgh 2018
What an idiotic post; at least spell Jason’s name right: Ravnsborg.
If you can’t come up with substance, I guess you come up stupid stuff, right Anonymous 11:35 a.m.? Go back to your mother’s basement.
I also agree that they would make a great team for governor.
Why the heck don’t you people using “Anonymous” just use a bogus name?
From her first tweet, does she mean that the collapse of the building could have been better executed such that nobody died? I didn’t think that anyone controlled the collapse and it happened on its own. My bad, I guess.
Please, Ms. Hubbel, remove yourself from the public eye; you will never win anything, and the things you put out there are not constructive or beneficial to anyone. Do you like it when people jump to tremendous conclusions about you? I would think not. I say this as a conservative and a voter.