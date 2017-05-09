GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Hubbel attacks Sioux Falls first responders in building collapse because chief arrested.

I don’t think Lora Hubbel’s propensity to vent on facebook did her any good last night.

In comments on facebook and under the KELO article on accused Sioux Falls Fire Chief who was arrested for possession of child pornography, Hubbel managed to somehow turn the arrest into accusing all of Sioux Falls Fire & Rescue of incompetence because – as she directly stated – “the downtown building collapse could have been better executed had he spent more time learning search and rescue technique rather then spending so much time on kiddie porn.”

Wow.

If you want to watch this cringe-worthy train wreck as it continues to roll out, you can do so here at KELOland.com.

