GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Lora Hubbel has called no Republicans gay…. except when she did.

In case you were wondering, GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Lora Hubbel announced today (just for the record) that she has called no Republicans gay….

So, despite what she is claiming as trigger signals to her gaydar, such as CNN being on the TV and an emphasis on a BIG TENT Republican Party, Lora officially announced today that she has “called NO ONE gay.”

That is, she has “called NO ONE gay”…except for the time that she did (from June 20, 2016):

Read that here.

I swear, you can’t make this kind of stuff up. Yes, that was Lora claiming the “SD Republican State Party” is “led by gay men” after the 2016 primary. Despite today’s pronouncement.

Here’s a thought for Lora: If in trying to explain away old Facebook crazy, you end up making new Facebook crazy, next time you might want to quit while you’re ahead.

