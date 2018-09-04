GOP House Majority Leader takes up campus free speech cause.

Remember the Campus Free Speech issue that came and went this last legislative session and the hearings that were held by the State Board of Regents at the end of June?
This issue might be turning into a bigger deal than they might have thought for them, as GOP House Majority Leader Lee Qualm has directly taken an interest in the issue, and has sent the Board of Regents a letter directly holding their feet to the fire for whatever they may have planned:
Qualm To Board of Regents by Pat Powers on Scribd
After observing incidents squelching of free speech on South Dakota campuses, South Dakota free speech advocates are adamant that the violence and suffocation of free speech that has taken place in Berkeley and other places won’t be allowed to happen here.
With our next Governor interested in and on the record for the Campus Free Speech issue, and now House GOP Leadership weighing in, this isn’t going to be an issue that the Board of Regents can push to the side.
Watch for this to be at the forefront of campus related legislation this next year.
God bless the majority leader for taking on this important issue. We taxpayers spend hundreds of millions on our universities and they need to be properly run, not controlled by the liberal Democrats as there fiefdom.
I’m glad the Senator is asking how much public money is being spent on “diversity offices” on South Dakota campuses. Not good what’s happening there. Blatant racism
Lee Qualm will be new folk hero of South Dakota politics!
REEEEEE… he must be a Nazi, let’s protest by tearing down a historical statue.
– Campus Leftists
I think this type of process is more constructive than a first resort attempt to pass a law. We have too many laws. What we need is a better attempt to respect our differences more than we attempt to thwart those with whom we disagree.