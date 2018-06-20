GOP invites delegates to register for convention, and to support Kristi’s choice for Lt. Gov, Larry Rhoden Posted on June 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: Register today – and I’ll see you there tomorrow night! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I am only able to come on Saturday for voting, and I would register on line but there is nowhere to do that. The only choices cost money. So please don’t complain if we come Saturday and don’t register until then because we can’t!
I emailed my form to dan@southdakotagop.com and wrote “Saturday Only” on the form. I got a response from Chairman Lederman saying I was added to the list of registered delegates- still have to check in to get my credentials but saved the hassle of registering Saturday morning. Be aware that registration closes at 9:30 am.