GOP Leadership: Profane name calling in DiSanto/Johnson argument? Witnesses say that didn’t happen.

From the Argus Leader, Republican Leadership has released a statement, noting allegations that Representative Dave Johnson cursed out Rep Lynne DiSanto as not what witnesses heard:

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, R-Platte, and Assistant Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, told reporters Thursday that allegations about what happened between Reps. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, and Lynne DiSanto, R-Box Elder, a week prior had been overblown. Qualm rejected allegations that Johnson referred to DiSanto as a “f—— lying b—-” as DiSanto and another lawmaker who witnessed the fight said later. “I know other people that were there, and that’s not what they heard,” Qualm said. and… And contrary to DiSanto’s reports that House Speaker Mark Mickelson told her to drop the investigation as it could give the caucus a “black eye,” Qualm said she was not pressured to end the investigation. “We never once said not to move forward with the process if that’s what they wanted to do,” Qualm said.

Read that here.

I had started to hear about this yesterday – that Leadership was extremely unhappy with DiSanto and May because it appears they went to the media with a big fat fish story. And not just that, they attacked leadership in conjunction with it. As you’ll recall:

“He actually started yelling expletives as soon as he is passing behind me is, is already very upset and yelling. I said, ‘You need to calm down, Dave,'” DiSanto said. DiSanto says that’s when Johnson turned his rage on her. May, who witnessed the whole thing, told us what Johnson called DiSanto. “‘You f***ing, lying, b****,’ over and over and over,” May said.

Read that here.

Wow. There are too many reports to be ignored that give indications that the story being presented by one side might not mesh up with the facts as reported by people who were standing right there (as well as the video).

Johnson offered his apology and DiSanto supposedly accepted. Or so we thought.

Every day the drama is drug out, and potentially embellished is not helping anyone in the matter.

