GOP Legislators set to kill IM22. But at least one dem wants to keep parts that didn’t exist.

South Dakota legislators are prepared to aggressively pick apart Initiated Measure 22 on the GOP’s side of the aisle when the legislative session reconvenes next week. But a few Democrats are coming out against the repeal of IM22 provisions.

Even those that don’t exist:

“Everything is on the table but, IM 22 was so poorly written that frankly we have to start from scratch,”Haggar said. Publically funded campaigns could be the first issue on the chopping block. “The public financing piece won’t survive in any way, shape or form,” Haggar stated. Governor Daugaard agrees this isn’t in South Dakotans best interest. “Especially in a year when we can only afford about 1% increase for education if we had to spend the money called for by Initiative Measure 22 on campaign commercials, that would cause our 1% to become 6/10 of a percent for educators,” Governor Daugaard explained. Even on the other side of the aisle, Democratic Senator Karen Soli says she could part with that section, but there are several parts of the law she would like to see upheld. “Limits on campaign spending, limits on lobbyist giving, to induvial legislators so those are key and then a campaign ethics committee of some sort,” Representative Soli explained.

Read it here.

Democrat Representative Karen Soli wants to keep IM22’s limits on campaign spending? Unfortunately for Representative Soli, there were no limits in spending in the 33 page behemoth measure. Donations, yes. Spending no.

Just a thought for the Representative – you might have needed voters to pass IM22 for you to figure out what was in it. But you apparently still don’t get it.

Another good reason it needs to go away.