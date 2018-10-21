GOP Statement on passing of State Rep. Charles Turbiville

From: http://southdakotagop.com/stay-informed/press-releases/gop-statement-on-the-passing-of-state-representative-charles-turbiville/

GOP Statement on the passing of State Representative Charles Turbiville

State Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman issued the following statement today, noting the passing of State Representative Charles Turbiville of Deadwood:

“We at the South Dakota Republican Party are terribly saddened by Representative Turbiville’s passing. He loved his family, and most certainly loved his state and community. Chuck represented District 31 in Pierre in the State House from 2005-2012, and came back in 2017 to continue his service. He was serving in the State House at the same time he was serving as Mayor of Deadwood. He leaves a huge void in our communities, and in our hearts.”

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...