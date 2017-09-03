GOP still hitting the fair in a big way this weekend!

The South Dakota Republican Party’s candidates and office holders have all converged on Huron this weekend for the South Dakota State Fair, and we’re continuing to bring you the highlights:

‪There’s only one way to close out the summer: going to the state fair. A post shared by Senator John Thune (@senjohnthune) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Congresswoman Kristi Noem is kissing babies and meeting voters at the Fair:

Attorney General Marty Jackley takes in the evening entertainment – Skynyrd! Free Bird!

Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg is banging it out from sun up to sundown at the GOP Booth!

Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is out working the fair booth hard both in person and in spirit!





Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is out working the crowds as well:

Stay tuned for more State Fair action!

