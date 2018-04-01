GOP Tale of the Tape Candidate List – April 1, 2018 “No Foolin” Edition Posted on April 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ The latest edition of the tale of the tape is out, freshly updated from the fallout of this weeks’ candidate petitioning: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I got an email from Haeder endorsed by Dave Roetman and Dana Randall. He is an impressive guy and will make a great treasurer.
I’d like to see a debate between Barnett and Bray. Battle of the B’s.
We have great candidates in the GOP.
Brunner will soon be running for governor.