GOP Voter registration up, Mercer cites Lederman’s leadership

Reporter Bob Mercer had nice things to day this weekend on his blog about the job that SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman is doing when it comes to voter registration:

Republicans rose by more than 6,700 since the Jan. 2 report, while Democrats fell by more than 3,500. Republicans had statewide primary elections for governor and U.S. House nominations on June 5 that were highly competitive, while Democrats didn’t have contests in those races.

During that same stretch, independents rose by more than 1,700.

The numbers suggest Republicans have become more engaged again under their South Dakota chairman, Dan Lederman, than Democrats have under their chairwoman Ann Tornberg.