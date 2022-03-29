From Dakota News Now comes Spencer Gosch’s announcement for running for Senate, where he claims to have led “the state and the legislature through Covid 19, three stimulus packages, redistricting, and economically record setting years for the state of South Dakota.”
After much speculation, current Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) confirmed he’ll be running for Senate in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QJYKLzrULQ
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 29, 2022
I guess that’s one way to view it.
4 thoughts on “Gosch announcing State Senate run, claiming to have “led state through COVID 19, redistricting, etc.””
We already have an incompetent laughingstock of a House, why spread that disease to the Senate?
Wow!
He was our leader through all of that?
A check for billions of dollars to spend as you wish.
Covering the AG’s butt with all the open meetings.
Was he the guy that saved us from the toilet paper shortage?
Wait, that was me!
I hear he also healed the sick and raised the dead. Didn’t they write that Bible book about him? King Spencer version?
God help us. He’s a swamp dweller.