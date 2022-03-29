Gosch announcing State Senate run, claiming to have “led state through COVID 19, redistricting, etc.”

From Dakota News Now comes Spencer Gosch’s announcement for running for Senate, where he claims to have led “the state and the legislature through Covid 19, three stimulus packages, redistricting, and economically record setting years for the state of South Dakota.”

After much speculation, current Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) confirmed he’ll be running for Senate in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QJYKLzrULQ — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 29, 2022

I guess that’s one way to view it.