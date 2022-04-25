Gosch, Pischke called on carpet in primary for measure to create new County Sales tax

The Argus has a story this AM where State Rep’s Spencer Gosch and Tom Pischke are howling over being called on the carpet for their vote in the House of Representatives as they tried to create a new County Sales Tax during the last Legislative Session:

And while the ads hone in on one vote cast by Pischke and Gosch during the most recent legislative session — support for a bill that would have given counties the power to implement a half-penny sales tax with voter approval — they signify a larger struggle over the Republican Party of the future.

“I think it’s critically important that traditional conservative Republicans are the voice of our party and not these unusual fringe people,” Schoenbeck told the Argus Leader Friday morning, though he declined to say how much his PAC spent on this round of attack ads and how many incumbent lawmakers are being targeted. “This is an election that’s gonna have a lot to say about it.”

