Got the Krebs tele-town hall call.. and then it was done.

As part of her rollout in her race for Congress, tonight Shantel Krebs did a tele-town hall, a tool often used by Kristi Noem, as well as Scott Munsterman when he ran for Governor.

The robo-dialed call rang in to my house at about 7:35… and by the time I was connected, I got to hear Shantel express how she was against career politicians, in favor of term limits…. aaand then the call was done.

That was fast. I guess somebody had to be called last. (Are they trying to tell me something?)

Facebook Twitter