Gov. Daugaard Announces Appointees To New Board Of Technical Education

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today the initial appointees to the Board of Technical Education.

The nine-member board will provide state-level oversight to the state’s four technical institutes, taking on the functions currently served by the state Board of Education. The Board was created by Senate Bill 65, which the Legislature passed and the Governor signed this year.

Under Senate Bill 65, the Governor appoints the nine-member board, with members representing diverse geographic areas and industry sectors, and no more than six being members of the same political party. Each technical institute submits a list of nominees, and the Governor must select one from each of the four lists. The remaining five members are selected at large.

The Governor’s appointees:

· Rod Bowar, of Kennebec, is the majority owner and manager of Kennebec Telephone Company, Inc. (KTCI). He has been with KTCI since 1976 and purchased the business in 1998. In addition to the telephone business, KTCI business divisions include PowerCom Electric, Charley’s Welding and Auto, Kennebec Telephone Construction, and Chamberlain NAPA. Bowar serves on the Mitchell Technical Institute Foundation Board, the Kennebec Town Board, SDN, the South Dakota Telephone Association, and numerous boards and organizations in Kennebec. He was selected from among the four nominees submitted by Mitchell Technical Institute.

· Dana Dykhouse, of Sioux Falls, is the chief executive officer of First PREMIER Bank, a position he has held since 1995. He has served on many civic and community boards. He is the chair of the Build Dakota Scholarship board and is a past chair of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and Forward Sioux Falls. He also serves on the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, the South Dakota State University Foundation board, and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority

· Doug Ekeren, of Yankton, is the regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Ekeren has been with Sacred Heart since 1993. He serves on the board of directors of the Regional Technical Education Center (RTEC) in Yankton, and is a past president of the Yankton School Board and the Yankton Chamber of Commerce.

· Bob Faehn, of Watertown, is a 40-year resident of Watertown. He is a businessman who currently owns and operates KXLG Radio. Faehn served from 2005-11 in the State House of Representatives, including as house majority leader from 2009-11. He is a member of the South Dakota Lottery Commission and the Lake Area Technical Institute strategic advisory council, and a past president of the South Dakota Skilled Workforce Advisory Council, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.

· Scott Knuppe, of Rapid City, is the facilities manager for Caterpillar Black Hills Engineering Design Center. He is a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and worked with Caterpillar in Illinois, Indiana, and China prior to returning to lead the Rapid City facility. He serves on the Build Dakota Scholarship board.

· Ed Mallett, of Watertown, is the vice president for the Midwest Region for Country Operations at CHS, Inc. Mallett earned his ag business degree from Lake Area Technical Institute (LATI). With CHS since 1978, Mallett has management oversight for agri-service centers across South Dakota, southwest North Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northeast Nebraska. He serves on the advisory boards at LATI for Ag Business and Production curriculum, Strategic Advisory Council and LATI Foundation board of directors. He was selected from among the four nominees submitted by LATI.

· Scott Peterson, of Belle Fourche, is the owner of Scott Peterson Motors in Belle Fourche and Sturgis and has been in the car business since 1988. Peterson also serves on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council, the South Dakota Automobile Dealers Board and the Belle Fourche Development Corporation. He was selected from among the four nominees submitted by Western Dakota Technical Institute.

· Terry Sabers, of Mitchell, is co-president of Muth Electric. He is a 1975 graduate of Mitchell Technical Institute and is a member of the MTI Foundation Board and the Build Dakota Scholarship board. Sabers served for eight years as a member of the state Board of Education, which had state oversight responsibility for the technical institutes prior to the passage of Senate Bill 65.

· Diana VanderWoude, of Sioux Falls, is the senior executive director of Academic Affairs for Sanford Health. Prior to joining Sanford Health, VanderWoude served for 11 years as the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Nursing. VanderWoude is chair of the Southeast Technical Institute Foundation board and a member of the Build Dakota Scholarship board. VanderWoude was selected from among the four nominees submitted by STI.

The law creating the Board of Technical Education takes effect on July 1, and the Governor’s appointments will be effective on that date. He is announcing the nominees now to give the new board time to organize and schedule its meetings prior to July.

