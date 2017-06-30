Gov. Daugaard Appoints Jim Thares To Board Of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard today announced that he will appoint Jim Thares of Aberdeen to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“Jim Thares is a leader in the Aberdeen community who started his own business and made it a success,” said Gov. Daugaard. “Jim has been a longtime supporter of Northern State University, and he understands the value of higher education for our young people and for the economy of our state.”

Thares is the founder and CEO of Primrose Retirement Communities, an Aberdeen company founded in 1989 that currently operates 35 senior living communities in 16 states. He has also worked in hotel development and as a certified public accountant. Thares is a graduate of Moorhead State University, where he earned his degree in accounting.

Thares’ appointment is effective immediately. He succeeds Harvey C. Jewett of Aberdeen, who retired from the board after 20 years of service, including 10 years as the board president.

Thares will serve a six year term which expires in March of 2023.

