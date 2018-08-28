Gov. Daugaard Calls For Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Sen. McCain

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is asking that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the life of Sen. John McCain.

“From his service in Vietnam, to his years in Congress, to his two campaigns for President, John McCain distinguished himself as a true American hero and a statesman,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I ask all South Dakotans to fly their flags at half-staff this Saturday and Sunday in honor of Senator McCain.”

In accordance with the President’s proclamation, the Governor asks that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Sept. 2 . McCain’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 , at Washington National Cathedral. He will be interred the following day at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

-30-

Like this: Like Loading...