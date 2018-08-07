Gov. Daugaard Calls Special Session For Sept. 12 To Address Implementation Of Sales Tax On Remote Sellers
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has called a special legislative session to consider legislation that would expedite implementation of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. and allow the state to enforce the obligation of remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax.
After consulting with legislative leaders from both political parties, the Governor is calling the special session for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at the State Capitol in Pierre.
“South Dakota led the fight for tax fairness, which culminated with our historic win before the U.S. Supreme Court in June,” said Gov. Daugaard. “Thanks to that victory, other states are implementing tax changes as soon as Oct. 1, and I will be proposing legislation to allow South Dakota to join them.”
Draft legislation is currently being prepared by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, in consultation with the Attorney General’s office, and will be made available for review prior to the special session.
i will be interested to see how the legislature treats this turn of events. the congressional hearing in the house judiciary committee was a fascinating collision of agendas the day they reviewed wayfair vs south dakota. you had grover norquist of americans for tax reform calling it a bad decision, and that it was a pretext for state revenue departments to apply taxes to people outside of the state borders, versus a state senator and lobbyist from utah, arguing the case of implementing states; that there are steps to ensure revenue neutrality; that there’s a below-$100-thousand threshold for small online businesses who do too little business to collect south dakota tax for remittance; and that anyone doing business in a state has to get a tax license, these online people should have to comply with that as well in some fashion. will south dakota conservatives take up grover norquist’s battle cry? wait and see i guess.