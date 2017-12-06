Gov. Daugaard Invites Nominations For District 34 House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is asking the public to nominate candidates to fill the vacant seat in the State House of Representatives from District 34.

The vacancy, which will be filled by gubernatorial appointment, is due to the death last month of Rep. Craig Tieszen. The Governor’s appointee will serve during the 2018 Legislative Session, and through the current term that runs through the end of 2018.

“Rep. Tieszen was a dedicated public servant and his passing is a real loss for our state,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I’m asking the public to help identify an appointee to complete Rep. Tieszen’s term.”

District 34 includes western Rapid City, generally including the areas west of Mt. Rushmore Road, Dinosaur Hill, and “the gap” on West Main Street, and including sites such as Camp Rapid, Canyon Lake, the Sioux San Hospital, West Middle School, and Southwest Middle School. A district map can be found on the Legislative Research Council’s website:http://sdlegislature.gov/Reference_Materials/Maps/Default.aspx.

Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should contact Grace Beck in the Office of the Governor at 605-773-3661. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current address, telephone number and relevant background information.

