Gov. Daugaard Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Hal Wick

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags to fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Tuesday, March 13, to honor the life of former state Rep. Hal Wick on the day of his funeral.

Wick, of Sioux Falls, represented his district in the South Dakota House of Representatives for a total of 20 years; serving from 1977 to 1980, 1995 to 1998, 2001 to 2008, and 2011 to 2014. Wick also served as House Majority Whip from 2003 to 2004 and 2011 to 2012.

Wick was 73 years old and passed away on Wednesday, March 7. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. CST at Christ the King Church in Sioux Falls.

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...