Gov. Daugaard Orders State Capitol Flags At Half-Staff For Former Rep. Albert Kocer

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags to fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Monday, June 25, to honor the life of former state Rep. Albert Kocer.

Kocer, of Wagner, represented his district in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977 to 1994.

Kocer was 87 years old and passed away on Tuesday, June 12. His funeral mass will be held on June 25 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner.

