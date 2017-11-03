Gov. Daugaard Orders State Capitol Flags At Half-Staff For Former Rep. Howard Kennedy

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags to fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 4, to honor the life of former state Rep. Howard Kennedy.

Kennedy, of Beresford, represented his district in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1981 to 1992.

Kennedy was 89 years old and passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 31. His memorial service will be held on Saturday at the Beresford Zion United Methodist Church.

