Gov. Daugaard Signs Open Waters Compromise

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard this evening signed into law House Bill 1001, the compromise bill on nonmeandered waters.“I thank the Legislature for recognizing the urgency of passing the Open Waters Compromise,” said Gov. Daugaard. “With the signing of this bill, we are opening up tens of thousands of acres of nonmeandered waters to public recreation, while respecting the property rights of landowners.”

Gov. Daugaard convened the Legislature today for a special legislative session to consider legislation relating to public recreational use of non-meandered waters overlying private property. The bill immediately opens more than two dozen bodies of water to the public while giving landowners the ability to post and close certain areas of nonmeandered waters.

An amendment to the bill “sunsets” the legislation on July 1, 2018, which will require the Legislature to take up the issue during the next legislative session.

The bill, which included an emergency clause, passed both houses with the required two-thirds majority, making the law effective immediately.

The Department of Game, Fish and Parks will release further information about the reopening of these lakes tomorrow morning.

-30-