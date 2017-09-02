Gov. Daugaard To Appoint Doug Barthel To District 10 House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint Doug Barthel to fill the District 10 vacancy in the State House of Representatives.

Barthel was the chief of police of the Sioux Falls Police Department from 2003-15. He retired in 2015 after a thirty year career in law enforcement, and now works as a public affairs specialist at Sanford Health.

“Doug Barthel is a widely respected public servant,” said the Governor. “He will be an excellent legislator and I thank him for continuing his service in this new role.”

Barthel is a graduate of Madison High School and the University of South Dakota. After a year as a correctional officer at the state penitentiary, he began a 30-year career with the Sioux Falls Police Department in 1986. Barthel was appointed chief of police by Sioux Falls Mayor Dave Munson in 2003 and also served during the administration of Mayor Mike Huether.

“I am honored and humbled that the Governor has appointed me to fill this very important role. I always enjoyed working in public service and I look forward to representing the people of District 10 with this new opportunity,” Barthel said.

Barthel is currently a member of the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary, the Compass Center board of directors and the Knights of Columbus. Past memberships include the Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the state 911 Coordination Board and the South Dakota Meth Task Force.

Barthel and his wife, Patty, have 2 children, Matt and Sarah.

Barthel will succeed Don Haggar, who resigned in June. He will serve during the 2018 Legislative Session and his term will continue through the end of 2018.

District 10 includes an area of Minnehaha County encompassing the cities of Brandon, Corson and Renner. The district also includes an area in northeastern Sioux Falls encompassing Washington High School, Laura B. Anderson Elementary School, the South Dakota School for the Deaf and Willow Run Golf Course.

