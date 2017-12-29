Gov. Daugaard To Appoint Michael Diedrich To District 34 House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint Michael Diedrich of Rapid City to fill the District 34 vacancy in the State House of Representatives.

Diedrich will succeed the late Craig Tieszen, who passed away in November. He will serve during the 2018 Legislative Session and his term will continue through the end of 2018.

Diedrich previously served in the South Dakota State Senate from 1987-91 and from 1993-95. He is vice president of governmental relations for Regional Health in Rapid City. During his almost seven years at Regional Health, Diedrich has also worked as associate general counsel and as interim VP of the compliance, human resources, and development departments. Diedrich previously spent 11 years in the Rapid City city attorney’s office, including seven years as city attorney, and also worked in private business.

“Mike Diedrich has extensive experience in the legislature, in private industry, and in the municipal and non-profit sectors,” said Gov. Daugaard. “With Rep. Tieszen’s sad passing, I appreciate that Mike is willing to step in and serve in the State House.”

Diedrich is a graduate of Rapid City Central High School, and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of South Dakota. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and a master of laws in healthcare law from Loyola University School of Law.

“Craig Tieszen was dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. I plan to serve with the same level of integrity, strong values and compassion that he displayed in all facets of life,” Diedrich said. “As a lifelong resident of Rapid City, I am humbled to represent my neighbors and community to positively impact change now and for future generations.”

Diedrich has served on many community and states board. He currently serves on the Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Civic Center board of directors, the Mt. Rushmore Society board of directors, the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce public policy and government affairs committees, the South Dakota Health Care Solutions Coalition, and the Boy Scouts of America district board. Diedrich is also a member of the board of directors of Black Hills Community Bank, N.A.

Diedrich and his wife, Connie, have two sons, Chris and Ross.

District 34 includes western Rapid City, generally including the areas west of Mt. Rushmore Road, Dinosaur Hill, and “the gap” on West Main Street, and including sites such as Camp Rapid, Canyon Lake, the Sioux San Hospital, West Middle School, and Southwest Middle School.

– Editor’s note: I wouldn’t have guessed that Mike would come back to serve. It’s unexpected, but not unwelcome. Mike was always a good public servant, and a gentleman during his previous terms of office. – pp

