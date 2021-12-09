Gov. Kristi Noem targets funding solutions for workforce needs across South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday outlined her vision for using the upcoming budget cycle to strategically address one of the state’s primary issues: workforce needs.

“Something pretty incredible happened in South Dakota over the last two years. There has been a dramatic increase in new residents to our state. They’re coming here for many reasons, but the main reasons are because we respect freedom, our taxes are low, and we cut red tape so people and businesses can succeed,” Governor Noem said in her address to lawmakers in the House chamber.

That growth has increased the need for housing, competitive pay for state workers, affordable daycare, more skills training to grow the available workforce, and more. These needs are being felt in cities and towns across the state. By leveraging federal dollars and targeted state funding, Governor Noem said we keep South Dakota’s people competitive in the changing economy.

The Governor is recommending the following targeted funding initiatives:

$200 million in workforce housing grants: $150 million in general funds for workforce housing infrastructure and $50 million in ARPA funding for sewer infrastructure;

6% pay increase for state workers, a 6% increase to state aid for education that should go to educators, and a 6% increase for our healthcare providers;

$100 million for the Department of Social Services to provide grants for startup and one-time costs for new daycare centers;

$30 million to facilitate new cybersecurity training at Dakota State University;

$17 million to enhance workforce training capacity at Lake Area Technical College, Southeast Technical College, and Mitchell Technical College;

$35 million in marketing for tourism and workforce recruitment for industries affected by the pandemic; and

$2.5 million to make Bright Start a statewide program to help eligible new mothers and their babies.

Other highlights from the Governor’s budget address included investing in the future with a landmark $1.5 billion investment of local, state, and federal dollars for water projects across the state. Governor Noem also offered recommendations on funding for public safety, investing in expanding available campgrounds at Custer State Park, and technology upgrades to expand EMS services in rural communities.

A full version of the speech may be found here. A video of the speech may be viewed here. The full media kit for Governor Noem’s recommendations for “Investing in our People” may be downloaded here .

###