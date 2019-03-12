Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of hemp bill upheld in Senate Posted on March 12, 2019 by Pat Powers — 15 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good. Now maybe they can rewrite it, with the name of the correct plant. SMH
If what you say is true, Anne, why isn’t THAT the argument Kristi is making? Honestly, if true, it would be her strongest argument. However, she focusses on arguments already debunked by both science and the experiences of other states.
Amazing that Kristi has the time to put together a hollywood style advertisement for her veto, yet she still hasn’t publicly addressed government sponsored censorship taking place on our college campuses.
This Veto Video is style over substance, much like Kristi herself.
Reefer Madness II.
Is it true that the bill has incorrectly identified industrial hemp? If so, the legislators should all be embarrassed beyond belief. I trust Anne’s information but would like it further clarified. And if correct, why didn’t the legislature fix it with an amendment?
You’re telling me that in a very contentious debate between the legislature and the governor neither side noticed a fatal failing in the bill? Right.
No, it isn’t true. Hemp is in fact Cannabis Sativa:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hemp
Anne doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
She rarely does.
More excuses.
Just plain bizarre! Is this a campaign commercial? Why does everything need to be glammed up social media productions these days!
“Here’s me on my insta vetoing the sh** out of this bill!” Holla!!
Isn’t there more important things to do?
It speaks of a lack of maturity. That’s surprising of someone in her position.
Notice how in this campaign ad Kristi states that “CBD oil comes from Cannabis” as if to infer that CBD oil comes from Marijuana and NOT Hemp. She’s being intentionally misleading. She knows that Hemp and Marijuana are both Cannabis and that CBD oil can come from either.
Kristi’s stated reasons from opposing the legalization of the agricultural production of hemp in the state of South Dakota are all smoke and mirrors. She’s lying, folks. She knows she’s lying. Why is she lying?
The advantages of hemp to farmers are highly exaggerated.
The problems of hemp for law enforcement are also highly exaggerated.
