15 Replies to “Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of hemp bill upheld in Senate”

    1. Anonymous

      If what you say is true, Anne, why isn’t THAT the argument Kristi is making? Honestly, if true, it would be her strongest argument. However, she focusses on arguments already debunked by both science and the experiences of other states.

  2. Anonymous

    Amazing that Kristi has the time to put together a hollywood style advertisement for her veto, yet she still hasn’t publicly addressed government sponsored censorship taking place on our college campuses.

  3. Springer

    Is it true that the bill has incorrectly identified industrial hemp? If so, the legislators should all be embarrassed beyond belief. I trust Anne’s information but would like it further clarified. And if correct, why didn’t the legislature fix it with an amendment?

    1. Anonymous

      You’re telling me that in a very contentious debate between the legislature and the governor neither side noticed a fatal failing in the bill? Right.

  5. Anonymous

    Just plain bizarre! Is this a campaign commercial? Why does everything need to be glammed up social media productions these days!
    “Here’s me on my insta vetoing the sh** out of this bill!” Holla!!
    Isn’t there more important things to do?

  6. Anonymous

    Notice how in this campaign ad Kristi states that “CBD oil comes from Cannabis” as if to infer that CBD oil comes from Marijuana and NOT Hemp. She’s being intentionally misleading. She knows that Hemp and Marijuana are both Cannabis and that CBD oil can come from either.

    Kristi’s stated reasons from opposing the legalization of the agricultural production of hemp in the state of South Dakota are all smoke and mirrors. She’s lying, folks. She knows she’s lying. Why is she lying?

  7. Anonymous

    The advantages of hemp to farmers are highly exaggerated.

    The problems of hemp for law enforcement are also highly exaggerated.

