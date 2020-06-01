Gov. Noem Activates National Guard to Assist in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has activated the National Guard to immediately assist with violent riots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Guard was staged and ready, deployed within minutes of the order being given, and are already on the ground.

“South Dakota hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls,” said Governor Noem. “This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this. We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.”