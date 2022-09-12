Gov. Noem and Colleagues Oppose Student Debt Forgiveness Plan
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and 21 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden saying they oppose his plan to forgive students their federal loans, saying that debt would then have to be paid for by taxpayers. You can read the letter here.
“Only 16-17 percent of Americans have federal student loan debt, and yet, your plan will require their debts to be redistributed and paid by the vast majority of taxpayers,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “Shifting the burden of the debt from the wealthy to the working Americans has a regressive impact that harms lower income families.”
The governors in their letter questioned whether the President had the actual authority to forgive such loans. They also said the President’s plan is bad economic policy given the current high rate of inflation and that it also takes away the need for personal responsibility.
“College may not be the right decision for every American, but for the students who took out the loans, it was their decisions: able adults and willing borrowers who knowingly agreed to the terms of the loan and consented to taking on debt in exchange for taking classes,” continued Governor Noem and the other Governors. “A high-cost degree is not the key to unlocking the American Dream – hard work and personal responsibility is.”
Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement: Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.
9 thoughts on “Gov. Noem and Colleagues Oppose Student Debt Forgiveness Plan”
God forbid we help out the middle class. Rich farmers and business owners should be the only ones who get financial handouts. Noem needs to go.
I paid off my school loans 25 years ago. When do I get that money back plus 25 years on interest? I’m middle class don’t I deserve a break?
Cry me a river…..you take out a loan and can’t find a good job because you chose a worthless degree program, Well that’s on you. It’s called responsibility.
I paid off my student loans as well but I have no problem helping others with theirs. I want to live in an educated society. I didn’t get the $8k housing credit. I didn’t get ppp dollars. I didn’t get food stamps or pell grants or housing assistance. Big deal. Others getting help isn’t going to upset me because I am well off. Claiming this is all because of “worthless degrees” proves your ignorance on the topic. Is it responsible to hand out billions in loans to business owners and forgiving them? How about the trillions that have been handed out to farmers? How about the 287 million Trump had forgiven? It’s about time we invest in the working class.
Again. It’s called personal responsibilty….something you obviously don’t get.
Is it personal responsibility to give banks taxpayer dollars to lend out risk free on the backs of those who need it? It sure was a sweetheart deal for them to use our own dollars to exploit more money from us with no risk and get rich doing it. I have a helluva a lot more personal responsibility than you and I bet i even have a bigger bank account. Who cares? It’s about helping your fellow man for the benefit of all society. You poor souls are still trying to find the dream of being wealthy so you shoot yourselves and others in the back because you have this dream of it actually happening.
I actually am quite well off and I paid for my education out of my own pocket but it’s not my responsibility to pay for those individuals who made a choice to take out loans to attend college. No more than it is my responsibility to pay for a car loan or a home loan for someone else that took out the loan with no plan on paying it back. And I think you are confusing personal responsibility with enabling.
If you want to help your fellow man, then find someone who has student loan debt and tap into that “bigger bank account” and write them a check every month directly. But don’t force anymore debt on folks like me because we already have to pay off enormous amounts of debt already….debts that were made and obligations forced on us without our consent.
Trump still owes money to Sioux Falls.
Then let Sioux Falls go after him for it.
On its face, I oppose it, too.
There are university actors who have committed massive crimes against their students in my opinion.
We have over 300,000 Chinese nationals in our universities as of earlier this year (that number is actually down).
Some degrees – mostly technical – are being devalued through programs like H1B and EB5 and others, after congress sold students on the notion that they would protect the jobs that were in our economy for these graduates.
A wholesale forgiveness of debt is not appropriate, but damage has been done. Those who caused the damage should pay for it.
Start with Pelosi, Swallwell, and Feinstein.
Disclosure: I grew up in many different slums, but mostly I grew up in a single-wide trailer with an addition with a very difficult (at times) home life. I perservered and graduated college twice with a Master’s from the nation’s top program. Because of my moral sensibilities, I found it difficult to advance in IT because every job I had required that I violate the constitution and law enforcement seemed impotent to do anything about it. Eventually, I was pressed-out and black balled (supposedly illegal, and again .. where is LE?). As a recipient of Pell Grants for my undergraduate degree, I’m in-line to receive $20,000 forgiveness, which doesn’t even touch the interest on my loans.
I’m willing to consider that, as it states in the Arizona constitution, “[higher education should be as close to free as possible]”. Profiteering from education means human rights and privacy violations the likes of which usually precede an invasion (call it social recon).
Get your heads in the game.