Gov. Noem and Colleagues Release Joint Statement on Foreign Objects

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and 16 of her fellow Republican governors released a joint statement on the multiple foreign objects that have violated American airspace over the last few weeks. You can read the statement here .

“The violation of American airspace by multiple foreign objects is unprecedented and threatens our national sovereignty along with the security of our states,” wrote Governor Noemand her colleagues. “As Governors, we have sworn an oath to defend against ‘all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Yet, President Biden has chosen not to fully communicate with the public about this critical issue impacting public safety.”

When the federal government refuses to step up, it’s up to the states to take action. Governor Noem is working with legislators this session on bills that will keep South Dakota secure.

“Too much time has passed, and too little information is known,” continued Governor Noem and the other governors. “President Biden owes the American people answers.”

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor mark Gordon.

