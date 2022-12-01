Gov. Noem and Colleagues Urge Congress to Remove COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Military
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and 20 other governors urged congressional leadership to remove and prohibit the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces. You can find the letter here.
“The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues.
The letter points to the fact that current servicemembers are leaving the ranks of the U.S. Armed Forces, and that new recruits are not signing up to join:
- On October 8, 2022, U.S. Army National Guard Chief of Staff Major General Rich Baldwin explained that the National Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% and announced that 7,500 members left service.
- On September 21, 2022, Deputy Chief of the Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Division Anson Smith revealed that the National Guard was preparing to discharge approximately 14,000 soldiers in the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
- On October 10, 2022, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth revealed that the Army failed its recruitment goal by 25% falling 15,000 recruits short of the target.
- As of November 15, 2022, the Armed Forces discharged 8,000 Active Duty members since the implementation of the Biden vaccine mandate.
“As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over,’” conclude Governor Noem and her colleagues.
The letter is cosigned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.
10 thoughts on “Gov. Noem and Colleagues Urge Congress to Remove COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Military”
Smaller military sounds like a bonus to me.
The pandering to fringe conspiracy enthusiast anti-vaxxers never stops. Good grief! Her actions threaten operational readiness of our military.
The pathetic ‘leadership’ of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Secretary Austin are five additional reasons for this. Please tell me who would want to serve under a general, let alone any officer, who HAS ADMITTED he would warn our enemy of impending attacks as Milley has admitted?
Mandates ARE NOT LAWS and our Constitution is the supreme law of the land.
The pandering to the pharmaceutical cartel by elected officials and the NBA is what has to cease.
He is the commander in chief. I dont agree with his decision but The President has the right to do it.
More empty rhetoric
Over 300 people, primarily the elderly, die of Covid every day..
The elderly get it. Because their lives are on the line, they get the vaccine. About 95% of them. Facts matter when your life is threatened.
If you can’t join the military because of one shot… maybe you aren’t cut out to be the person being shot at.
Does Noem want to eliminate all military vaccine requirements? I believe that there are quite a few. No? Why not?
Politicians should be convincing people to get vaccinated instead of wasting everyone’s time fighting a life-saving vaccine. Stupidity is a security risk. This vaccine is not.
Sd numbers for last week. 1100 new cases. 30 new hospitalizations. 3 deaths. Those numbers are low in comparison to previous weeks. Get a shot and save a life.
Watch for a precipitous drop in the covid stats after New Year’s Eve, the day HB1046 of 2021 expires.
Suddenly, very few people will have Covid listed as a contributing diagnosis on hospital admissions, discharges or death certificates, because there won’t be any incentive to add it.
Vaccines save lives! No need to be part of the military that protects us as a nation if you can’t follow orders and man/woman up to accept another vaccine like the polio, DPT, flu & countless others you’ve had prior to joining the military. Those 20 governors and military that refused the vaccines are certainly not scientifically training or knowledgeable. They’re all just grandstanding!