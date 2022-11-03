Gov. Noem and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Hold Rally in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard held a rally for the Kristi for Governor campaign in Rapid City. The event was set up for 600 attendees, but the event became standing room only due to the high demand for attendance. You can find pictures of the Rapid City rally here .

“The Democrat Party has become a party that has thrown our Constitution in the trash,” former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said at the rally. “Governors serve as a check and balance on federal mandates that are being pushed and forced on the people. There is such a clear contrast and a clear choice for voters here in South Dakota between Kristi Noem’s leadership and her opponent. He will basically be a rubber stamp on whatever the Biden Administration wants to impose on people here in South Dakota.”

“It matters who sits in leadership positions – they impact our lives every single day,” Governor Kristi Noem said at the rally. “Tulsi Gabbard is absolutely fantastic and a woman of integrity. She’s a patriot and a freedom fighter, and I’m honored to have her support.”

While serving in Congress together, Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard were friends and workout buddies despite their different partisan affiliations.

Governor Noem and Tulsi Gabbard are hosting another rally this evening at 6pm CT at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. You can sign up for the Sioux Falls event here .

