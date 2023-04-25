Gov. Noem Announces Additional Funding for Apprenticeship Programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) announced additional financial assistance for businesses and apprentices to develop new and expand existing Registered Apprenticeship Programs. The effort will invest $7.9 million over three years to administer apprenticeship grants.

“South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in America, but we still have workforce challenges to address,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Apprenticeships will provide South Dakotans the opportunity to gain valuable on-the-job training while continuing to earn an income and provide for their families.”

The governor made the announcement at Howe, Inc. in Sioux Falls, whose paid apprenticeship program is setting an example for others across the state. You can find photos from the announcement here.

New sponsors can receive up to $15,000. Current sponsors expanding current programs can receive up to $10,000. Recipients of these awards will receive technical assistance from DLR as they register or expand programs.

“Registered apprenticeships provide South Dakota businesses with a proactive strategy to engage individuals in their communities and improve skill sets to meet their workforce needs,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Now is a great time for businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”

DLR will host a Registered Apprenticeship Program webinar to provide an overview of these resources and answer commonly asked questions on Wednesday, May 10 from 2-3 p.m. CDT. Employers, registered apprenticeship sponsors, and education or training providers looking to build or expand programs are encouraged to apply for financial assistance before June 2, 2023. Visit StartTodaySD.com for more information.

###