Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Eliminate Sales Tax on Groceries
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, and Senator John Wiik announced HB 1075, which will deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries. This proposal would put $102 million back in the pockets of South Dakotans.
“I’ve visited dozens of grocery stores across South Dakota in recent months, and every time, I meet South Dakotans who are shocked by the rising cost of food,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “They need relief – and we can afford to give it to them.”
In the last 2 years, the Consumer Price Index for “food at home” has risen 19%. This tax cut will counter that inflation in a direct and transparent way – consumers will see the impact on their receipt every time they go to the grocery store.
“Eliminating this tax will make it easier for South Dakota families to make ends meet, including my own kids and grandkids,” said Rep. Mary Fitzgerald. “As a former appropriator, I am confident that our state budget can afford this while still planning conservatively and responsibly for the future.”
A majority of states have cut major tax rates since January 1, 2021. South Dakota is an outlier as one of only 3 states that fully tax food.
“We hear a lot from special interest groups in the Capitol every year, but it’s time that we lobby on behalf of the taxpayer,” said Sen. John Wiik. “As we continue to shatter our state’s revenue records, legislators must ask ourselves, ‘how much is enough before we finally give it back to the people?’”
So far this fiscal year, ongoing general fund collections are up $146 million above the legislative adopted level. Governor Noem’s budget projects that this number will increase to $203 million by the end of Fiscal Year 2023, and her budget projects an additional $33 million in ongoing revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2024. With an additional $75 million in ongoing revenue available for last fiscal year, the state will still see $208 million in ongoing revenue even after this tax cut.
“Even with conservative projections for future revenue growth, we can afford this tax cut,” said Jim Terwilliger, Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management. “The Governor has consistently provided large funding increases to schools, medical providers, state employees, and other groups. This proposal adds a group that is too often ignored – South Dakota taxpayers.”
The bill was introduced with 10 cosponsors, including 6 in the House and 4 in the Senate. The tax cut will not impact sales taxes collected by cities.
Governor Noem discussed eliminating the grocery tax in her State of the State Address; you can find those remarks here.
###
7 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Eliminate Sales Tax on Groceries”
Not paying sales tax on groceries is something most people would say they would like. Who wouldn’t want to pay less in tax? However, there’s a reason the state hasn’t done this in the past. The last couple years of budget surpluses is likely only temporary. Eventually we revert back to the mean and we’ll have substantially less growth in tax revenue across South Dakota. When that happens, our Governor and legislators will be in a position where they struggle to increase teacher and provider pay, or even have to make cuts if/when revenue comes down. Over 90% of the current legislators have never had to govern this way — they’ve always had plenty of money to fight over and spend. That can and will end at some point — probably sooner than they realize. Cutting a sizable revenue source as a political move could be very dangerous for the long-term state budget. Of course, BFM can’t and won’t say that this year, but I bet they’re thinking it.
Agree, half that suprluse was due to COVID dollars and other Federal Funding that allowed us to cut back on the sales tax spending. Yet alone, If I spend $100 on food, and pay the State $7 dollars, that is NOT much of a big savings to me in my mind. Think about it. The Republican and Democrat parties love to NOT tell the truth…I am afraid this may be the beginnings of the parties agreeing to institute a progressive income tax, whether that tax will be a capital gains tax, a corporate tax, or a personal income tax is yet to be seen. Knowing that we have a huge tax bill looming thanks to the liberals who supported Medicaid Expansion, this is very dangerous territory. IF I wanted to save $7 dollars, I would stop going to movies, buying alcohol, or tobacco, right?
Teacher pay is already horrible with the tax in place so that reasoning doesn’t really work.
How about a corporate tax or personal income tax for all those fat Rs, and take some burden off the lower/middle class of sky high property tax.
Which / what fat Rs are you talking about.
Jealousy just reared it’s ugly head. I was wondering the same thing, anonymous.
This is a straight up giveaway of citizens tax dollars. The only way this works is you first pass a bill that permanently freezes grocery prices ( good luck ). Then you pass 4.5% grocery tax relief. This would give citizens a true 4.5% discount on purchases. The way this is proposed will result in a $100m giveaway with no real economic benefit. This money will disappear in the next round of inflation caused by Bidens Inflation reduction Act much like real wage gains have been destroyed. Cities and counties will also be affected by reduced tax collections. This $100m simply disappears with no real benefit. Our legislature needs to find more impactful ways to spend $100m.