Gov. Noem Announces Legislation Blocking Action Civics

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released the text of draft legislation to block Action Civics as the basis of education for South Dakota students.

“Our Founding Fathers wanted the American people to be well-educated in our system of government, so our students should learn how to participate in it,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “As John Adams said, ‘Children should be educated and instructed in the principles of freedom.’ They should not, however, be forced to choose one political ideology over another or be forced to protest or lobby as part of their education. In South Dakota, we will focus on education, not indoctrination.”

Governor Noem previously addressed Action Civics with her signing of Executive Order 2021-11. She also introduced legislation to block Critical Race Theory as a basis of education for South Dakota students.

Governor Noem was also the first candidate for public office in the country to sign the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools, and she published an op-ed with Dr. Ben Carson outlining that decision.

You can read the draft legislation here .

###