Gov. Noem Announces Legislation Blocking Critical Race Theory
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released the text of draft legislation to block Critical Race Theory (CRT) as the basis of education for South Dakota students.
“Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color, or national origin,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our schools should teach our children our nation’s true and honest history. They should teach about our successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world and our mistakes along the way. Our children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races.”
The legislation blocks any education based on the following false tenets:
- That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior;
- That individuals should be adversely treated or feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; or
- That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.
Governor Noem previously addressed CRT with her signing of Executive Order 2021-11, which blocked federal civics and history grants from being pursued in South Dakota.
Governor Noem was also the first candidate for public office in the country to sign the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools, and she published an op-ed with Dr. Ben Carson outlining that decision.
You can read the draft legislation here.
###
6 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Announces Legislation Blocking Critical Race Theory”
It would be cool if she would commission a study for alternatives to our current education system.
Perhaps pay parents, fund associations, provide research and feasibility grants, and turn schools into homeless shelters?
snort snort chuckle chuckle 🙂
Where is this taught in South Dakota?
It isn’t taught in SD. Creating another problem that doesn’t exit. It is good for fundraising.
Once again the SD ‘Publican party is suppressing free speech. They have tried making petition signing harder under the guise of not wanting liberal ideas for folks to vote on. It wouldn’t be allowed with South Dakota values.
CRT is a college level legal topic. It’s not taught in primary school at all. This is just making up a problem so they can pretend to fix it.