Gov. Noem Announces Pay Increases for Correctional Security Officers

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced immediate pay increases for correctional security officers at the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC).

“These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These increases show officers our appreciation for their service to our state. Sec. Wasko and I will continue to focus on solving problems and prioritizing the security of both our correctional officers and the inmates that they manage.”

Pay will increase for officers across the board. Starting pay for correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour. Additionally, raises will be instituted for security officers up to $28 an hour.

“This is the latest step to improve safety and the overall culture at DOC. We are proud of our corrections employees and grateful for their service,” said Kellie Wasko, Secretary of the Department of Corrections. “Thanks to Governor Noem’s leadership, our Department has made tremendous progress in the past several months. There is still much work left to do, including newer and safer facilities, and we are committed to getting that accomplished.”

