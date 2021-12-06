Gov. Noem Announces Themes of 2021 Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced the primary themes of her 2021 Budget Address:
“South Dakota has the strongest economy in America right now, but that success does not stem from government. It stems from our people and from the Freedom that they enjoy. This year, as with years past, we will continue to focus on our people and their future.”
Gov. Noem will lay out her recommendations to lawmakers on how to responsibly manage South Dakota’s historic revenues, our strong economy, as well as federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
South Dakota’s economic strength is reflected by Governor Noem’s recent “Best Governor in America” ranking by the American Legislative Exchange Council and South Dakota’s top-five ranking in “Freedom in the 50 States” by the CATO Institute.
The 2021 Budget Address will take place in the South Dakota House of Representatives at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 7. The address will be livestreamed on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem.
###
4 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Announces Themes of 2021 Budget Address”
Is she going to take a shot at the outgoing mayor of New York City?
How strong would we be if we weren’t a welfare state? It’s crazy how she can claim this is all because of us while over 30% of our budget on a normal year comes from other states. This year it is even more with covid dollars. We are doing more to contribute to the national debt than we are paying our own way.
Come on Queen Kristi Make a real statement and refuse the evil, Communist monies from Biden Make a real statement
Ha that’s not possible. We are beholden to progressive states like CA, like it or not.