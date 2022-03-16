Gov. Noem Blasts National Park Service for Denying Mount Rushmore Fireworks Permit
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, in a letter to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the National Park Service (NPS) denied Governor Kristi Noem’s permit application for the 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.
“Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation’s birthday – I just wish President Biden could see that,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Last year, the President hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same.
“NPS announced this denial less than 24 hours after we reminded the court that this year’s permit application was still pending,” continued Governor Noem. “Many of the reasons presented for their denial have been previously addressed, indicating that these reasons are not in good faith. We will move forward with our litigation and urge the court to help us come to a speedy resolution.”
Under Governor Noem’s leadership, the Fireworks Celebration was returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 after being canceled for more than a decade. The 2020 Celebration incorporated NPS’ regular programming that was referenced in the letter.
Governor Noem is currently in litigation with NPS over the rejection of the 2021 Celebration and future annual celebrations. The lawsuit currently is in front of the United States Eighth Circuit. The name of that lawsuit is Noem v. Haaland.
The Fireworks Celebration would occur in conjunction with the Memorandum of Agreement signed on May 6, 2019, between the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and Governor Noem.
###
10 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Blasts National Park Service for Denying Mount Rushmore Fireworks Permit”
Another court loss in 5, 4, 3, 2…
I’m not sure how she thinks there is any chance of this court case proceeding. This would invalidate the supremacy clause, the antiquities act, and many other instances of established precedent. What would stop me from applying this logic against the state owned land then? Why can’t I shoot fireworks in my front yard in town? I’m sorry, I thought this was AMERICA.
Stupid issues are for stupid people, blowing up a bunch of Chinese chemicals over our national commodity reserve is not really a high priority for me, and I think a lot of my fellow citizens would agree.
Is she taking out billboards on this too?
Governor Noem BLASTS….. seems like an odd word choice for official press release
It would be a political event paid for by taxpayers. Bill her for the wasted tax dollars paying the court costs.
how much has this cost SD taxpayers so far?
Do a laser light show instead of fireworks. Simple.
you are not being compliant…why are you thinking for yourself?
She really does love spending our money on her pet causes, doesn’t she?
Screw laser lights. Let’s do a synchronized drone show that can run every weekend and be a huge attraction. WIN, WIN, WIN. With the lack of moisture this winter, the hills might be full of our Coyote 1 firefighters keeping us safe. I hope they don’t spend Easter this year fighting fires out there like they did last year.