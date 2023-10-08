Gov. Noem Calls on Congress to Resolve Speaker Race, Support Israel
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, following her statement of support to the people of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Governor Kristi Noem called on Congress to swiftly resolve the Speaker of the House race so that they may take action to support Israel:
“Israel is America’s most important friend and strategic ally, but they have been devastated by a barbaric invasion of their God-given homeland. During my time in Congress and on the House Armed Services Committee, I saw how important it is that Congress support Israel. That is truer today than it has ever been, but actions speak louder than words. Congress must act.
“Before Congress can act, the United States House of Representatives must resolve the Speaker of the House controversy. The best resolution is to rally in support of my friend and former colleague Jim Jordan. He clearly has the firmest support of his House Republican colleagues. Congressman Jordan will support Israel in their time of need while ensuring that Congress remains good stewards of the American people’s taxpayer dollars.
“I also call on the House to speed up their plans for resolving this controversy. The people of Israel cannot wait until Wednesday for Congress to act in their support. Congress should act no later than Monday. Lives depend on it.”
While Governor Noem served in Congress, she was a member of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Department of Defense and numerous other aspects of our nation’s national security. Governor Noem has visited Israel numerous times to display her support for America’s most important strategic ally.
###
15 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Calls on Congress to Resolve Speaker Race, Support Israel”
Old habits die hard.
Back in the ditch again.
No budget.
Border’s open.
Getting ready to send troops to the wrong conflict?
https://youtu.be/R2q8HgTl6iA
i was nodding as i read along until i got to jim jordan was mentioned and i pulled a neck muscle as the nodding stopped. the last thing the house needs is donald trump’s puppet.
the one republican i’d love to see nominated for speaker is LIZ CHENEY. yes i would.
She’s in the cult. No thanks.
I’d like to see President Trump put into that role to see what he can do.
i’m sure you would like that. very sure. your particular view of things obviously would demand that.
too bad you miss the thickly rich irony of you preferring trump, but saying cheney is the one in a cult.
he he he he he he heeeeeeeeee
You and Dusty can dream. Jim Jordan is who we need.
I liked Mccarthy fine.
He didn’t release the J6 footie.
There are people rotting in prison while exculpatory evidence exists in that video.
The former speaker supported money to Ukraine.
He didn’t limit single subject bills.
When he was pressed to meet his agreement, he further violated it.
He’s an insolent representative, a bully, and if I might say so, a bit of a meat-head.
Become an expert on this issue in 45 minutes.
https://spearfishcitylimits.com/david_icke_those_ordering_the_slaughter_stay_in_a_safe_place_while_innocent_civilians_are_slaughtered
One thing Kristi’s social study curriculum obviously avoids is the origin of “the God given homeland” of Israel, also defining what a barbaric invasion is. How would all of you feel if lets say aliens came down and granted Native American’s a special power that we could not fight. They then pushed us white people to these “reservations” where we had to live in high density and in threat of terror from them. Even though we have lived on this land for 250 years, it is suddenly called “their God given homeland” (it probably was more than ours, anyway). You would all be up in arms and would be wondering why their “God” is more important than ours.
The only difference in this scenario is the Palestinian’s were on that land for 600 years after the Roman’s conquered them. They came back in 1900, with the support of the United States and others, because they were bullied everywhere else. They worked the situations into a story of the bible and Jesus was supposed to come back once they got there. American Christians were going to escape the pain of death and go on a peaceful trip to heaven with Jesus, by supporting them. Well, he hasn’t come back yet, and we continue to send weapons of war (just like Ukraine) to them in order to kill Palestinians.
This is just another highlight of how dysfunctional the modern GOP party is on the federal side. They want to shutdown government because of weapons going to Ukraine, but will want to boost weapons to Israel. How will this work with their recent slogan of being Anti-war? Jim Jordan (really Kristi?) is a hack, he’s in it for himself more than anyone he may represent. This can be clearly seen during his days as a wrestling coach when he ignored reports of assault on the athletes he was leading as a coach. I won’t ever think highly of someone who did that, I would take Trump over him, who will be their next option, Jerry Sandusky?
And work Monday!? HA! We all know, those legislators who have had pay increases to match the cost of living over the last 20 years ($175k+) only work 3 days a week (M and F are travel days), and by days, I mean a few hours on each day. Good luck with that!
If the world’s only Jewish state angers you more than any other, even as its civilians are being gunned down, raped and burnt out, then, truly, you have left the realm of politics and entered the realm of bigotry. You have become an intellectual facilitator of the pogrom.
Icke was right.
i dont know the full story on scalise but i know he took bullets for his service. i’d prefer him just for that – he has a stake in the us house that predates trumpism, written in his own blood.
The terms of the contract must be met.
Create a budget.
J6 footie.
Single subject bills.
Term limits.
I’m with the Enquirer. I’d support Liz Chaney, she can run for President with my support, but she is no longer in the House, having been “primaried” by the failed Trump machine. Jordon would be a disaster. He’s a dim bulb with little understanding of either the Constitution or the Rules of the House of Representatives. House Republicans should look deep into their membership and choose a long standing, experienced moderate who can get the job done for 45 days and keep the country moving.
Off the top of my head, I’d investigate Davis Joyce, a long term member from Ohio, as House Speaker until the end of this term. After this Congress end, the Party can engage in a long, ugly food fight tp pick the next Speaker when and if, they can hold their majority.
Joyce is more moderate than McCarthy was, less associated with Trump than Scalise or Jordon…sort of a Joe Mancin type, Republican.