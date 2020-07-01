Gov. Noem Celebrates USMCA Entering into Force

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem celebrated a new chapter in American trade as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) enters into force.

“The USMCA is a major win for South Dakota producers, and I am grateful that it is finally taking effect,” said Governor Noem. “This agreement rebalances and modernizes the old rules of the road into a 21st Century, high-standard trade deal that better serves the interests of South Dakota farmers, ranchers, and businesspeople. It couldn’t come at a more crucial time as our producers look to recover from COVID-19.”

Noem, a lifelong farmer and rancher, helped negotiate the USMCA while serving in Congress and has been an outspoken advocate for the agreement. South Dakota exports $586 million worth of goods to Canada and $338 million worth of goods to Mexico annually.

