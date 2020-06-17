Gov. Noem Holds Discussion with Key Law Enforcement Officials

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Noem sat down with key members of the law enforcement community from across South Dakota. The in-depth conversation was the first of many to proactively address questions about the role of police in our communities.

“I’m thankful every day for the great job our South Dakota law enforcement officers do to keep us safe,” said Governor Noem. “While we need to deal with bad actors, the vast majority of our police officers do a great job protecting and serving our communities. I’m committed to working with South Dakotans to identify problems in our state and develop common sense solutions to those problems.”

Governor Noem will be having similar conversations with community leaders, stakeholders, and South Dakotans of all backgrounds in the coming days.

