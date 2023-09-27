Gov. Noem Inspects Southern Border Warzone
with South Dakota National Guard Troops
EAGLE PASS, T.X. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem inspected the warzone at the Southern border and received a briefing from the South Dakota National Guard. Fifty South Dakota soldiers are deployed on state active duty as part of Texas’ Operation Lone Star.
“The situation at our Southern border continues to deteriorate. The Mexican drug cartels are taking advantage of the open border to proliferate their drugs and human trafficking. This criminal activity is making South Dakotans less safe,” said Governor Noem. “The Biden Administration won’t do their job, so South Dakota National Guard troops are serving alongside soldiers from Texas and several other states to bring some stability to this warzone.”
Governor Noem was joined at the border by South Dakota Adjutant General Mark Morrell and South Dakota Secretary of Public Safety Bob Perry.
Due to a recent surge in border crossings, September is expected to surpass previous monthly highs. Border encounters have remained at record high levels for three consecutive years.
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the United States Constitution, “enabling the State of Texas to protect its own territory against invasion by the Mexican drug cartels.”
Two years ago, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for help securing the Southern border, Governor Noem was the first governor to send National Guard. Earlier this summer, Governor Noem committed to sending at least 50 National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.
Photos from Governor Noem’s inspection of the border and briefing with the South Dakota National Guard can be found here. Video of the Governor’s tour with the South Dakota National Guard can be found here
10 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Inspects Southern Border Warzone with South Dakota National Guard Troops ”
War zone? Is that the new talking point?
The border is an invasion, and yes that can then be called a war zone. What would you call it….just people out for a walk?
More accurate description than when the liberals were weeping and calling the immigration centers “concentration camps.”
Corey must be only feeding her on weekends now…Man..skinnnnnnnnny….
Maybe while down at the border she could eat some taco’s or something.
While we are being invaded Dave Jones is worried about tacos?? None left as Biden handed them all out for free to the invaders along with free phones so they can order door dash.
Yeah, not a warzone. Disrespectful as hell to call it one alongside NCOs who probably had to bury some people due to OIF/OEF.
Another political ploy using the SDARNG and a photo op. Who is paying for this? Feel bad for our guard members being used. They could be home making more money at their civilian jobs, and being with family and friends. Again who is paying for this political stunt? SD taxpayers once again?
Is she the Commander in Chief of the SDNG?
You “NOEM HATERS” would bitch if she didn’t go see them and say she DIDN’T care about SD national guard members.
I guess freedom isn’t free when you find yourself in the gov’s theater production. I do not minimize the boarder crisis and the failures of this presidency but shipping our guard down there so she can take pics and issue press releases is awful. These men and women are not props. Their civilian lives and families are not hers to coop for her own publicity. Just awful and selfish.
This is quite informative, especially what he says about Morocco.
https://spearfishcitylimits.com/spearfish_city_limits_presents_michael_yon_on_the_present_global_war