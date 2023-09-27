Gov. Noem Inspects Southern Border Warzone

with South Dakota National Guard Troops

EAGLE PASS, T.X. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem inspected the warzone at the Southern border and received a briefing from the South Dakota National Guard. Fifty South Dakota soldiers are deployed on state active duty as part of Texas’ Operation Lone Star.

“The situation at our Southern border continues to deteriorate. The Mexican drug cartels are taking advantage of the open border to proliferate their drugs and human trafficking. This criminal activity is making South Dakotans less safe,” said Governor Noem. “The Biden Administration won’t do their job, so South Dakota National Guard troops are serving alongside soldiers from Texas and several other states to bring some stability to this warzone.”

Governor Noem was joined at the border by South Dakota Adjutant General Mark Morrell and South Dakota Secretary of Public Safety Bob Perry.

Due to a recent surge in border crossings, September is expected to surpass previous monthly highs. Border encounters have remained at record high levels for three consecutive years.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the United States Constitution, “enabling the State of Texas to protect its own territory against invasion by the Mexican drug cartels.”

Two years ago, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for help securing the Southern border, Governor Noem was the first governor to send National Guard. Earlier this summer, Governor Noem committed to sending at least 50 National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.

Photos from Governor Noem’s inspection of the border and briefing with the South Dakota National Guard can be found here . Video of the Governor’s tour with the South Dakota National Guard can be found here

