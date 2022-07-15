Gov. Noem, Legislators, and Pro-Life Advocates Issue Joint Statement on South Dakota Policies for Life

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem, legislators, and pro-life advocates issued a joint statement on South Dakota’s policies to save lives and help mothers:

“In the last few weeks, it has become clear that South Dakota is the most pro-life state in the nation. Our laws are saving lives, and resources like Life.SD.gov are helping mothers. For these reasons, we are of one mind that South Dakota can prepare to advance on our progress in the regular legislative session, and a special session will not be necessary.”

The statement was co-signed by Governor Kristi Noem; Senators Lee Schoenbeck, Jessica Castleberry, and Erin Tobin; Representatives Jon Hansen, Taylor Rehfeldt, and Rebecca Reimer; Dale Bartscher, Executive Director for South Dakota Right to Life; and Lisa Gennaro, Legislative Liaison for Concerned Women for America of South Dakota.

“Governor Noem is a fierce advocate for the unborn and their mothers. Under her leadership South Dakota is now an abortion-free state except to save the life of the mother,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “We thank Governor Noem and our allies in the legislature for their commitment to life-saving policies that protect unborn children and support women during and after their pregnancies. We look forward to working together next session to find even more ways to help both moms and babies flourish in this new Dobbs era.”

###