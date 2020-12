Gov. Noem Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former Legislator

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Friday, December 4, 2020, to honor the life of former State Representative Milton Lakness.

Lakness represented Hamlin County and the surrounding area in the State House of Representatives from 1975 until 1980.

