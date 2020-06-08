Gov. Noem Outlines Lessons Learned from COVID-19
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem outlined some of the lessons that South Dakota has learned from our fight against COVID-19. Key quotes from Gov. Noem’s remarks include:
“Perhaps the most significant takeaway so far is that more freedom, not more government, is the answer… Freedom is a better friend of true science than government-centered and government-controlled science. Freedom, not government, is the best friend of innovation. Freedom focuses our politics on persuasion and the intellectual strength of our positions, not on control, coercion or the heavy hand of government. And if someone is interested in the common good in all its iterations and complexities, freedom is the one and only choice.”
“My approach to this virus was to provide South Dakotans with all the information I could and then trust them to exercise their freedom to make the best decision for themselves and their families. We took a unique path – we haven’t locked people up, forced businesses or churches to close, or ordered a statewide shelter in place.”
“The mainstream media attack those who push for freedom and for people to be able to make the best decisions for their families. But politicians who take away people’s freedoms and enforce lockdowns are praised – and shielded from real scrutiny.”
“Some think COVID-19 will accelerate the move of people out of cities. That story is still being written, but one of the few things we know about this virus is that density is one of the key factors contributing to its spread. Because of that, New York and Silicon Valley may look very different in the future.”
“Not all Governors trusted their people, but I did. Different paths mean people have different choices, and South Dakota chose common sense solutions. If you want freedom, personal responsibility, and a government that works for you rather than dictates to you, South Dakota is the place to get it.”
“Our new normal may be very different from the past, but don’t ever forget this one fundamental truth – the windshield is so much bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. In South Dakota, we always confront adversity and emerge into even greater prosperity. The future – our future – is bright. Hope is in front of us. We will come out stronger than ever before. And to those concerned about what the future might hold for you if you stay where you are right now, come to South Dakota – the air is fresh, the people are free, and the possibilities are endless.”
Get ready for a resurgence of dubious testing data to continue the imposition of “boil the frog” Sharia law. More prescribed face masks for the non-sick and non-healthcare workers. More prescribed home imprisonment.
The people who are doing this are psychotic, and they will not stop until they have no more options. Be strong, protect yourselves, protect your families.
Given her string of very American decisions lately, we are fortunate to have Governor Noem at this time.
At this point, she has earned my vote in 2022.
How close was the At-Large Election between Theresa Stehly vs Alex Jensen? Well, it was very close, so close, I feel in order to get an honest, ethical, and true result in the name of the “people” – a run off election or an entirely new election should be in order. IF the people truly support and promote fair elections, I would suggest to them that the people themselves either petition for a new election, or partake in a class action lawsuit to force a new election; especially with so many issues with the absentee ballots and the “emergency” we have been under since March 2020. This is why I have spoken out so much against “emergency orders” called by government, cause within those emergencies, corruption lingers.
Here are my assessments of the Theresa Stehly vs Alex Jensen’s At-Large Council Race. Keep in mind I fully understand the ‘under votes’ can swing both ways, both candidates know the rules – but lets be real shall we. In any case, any election that comes down to less than 0.50% should always go to a special election in order to get a true, honest, and ethical election. This result clearly shows the ‘people’ not clearly committed to either candidate for it shows two conflicting results. Below are the real numbers …
At Large Election
Theresa Stehly……….38
Alex Jenson…………..28
Looking deeper into the numbers of the City of Sioux Falls Election, Theresa Stehly won 10 more districts thru out the City. She lost the popular vote by just a mere 110 votes; while I call into question the “Under Vote” in many of the Precinct 1 Area where she could easily have picked up a few more districts plus over take the popular vote. By looking into the number over ballots cast, votes taken, I would assume a ‘recount’ would most likely show she would gain more votes thru the under vote. Theresa Stehly won 58% of the Precincts, to 42% for Alex Jensen.
In the over all popular vote, Alex Jensen won 13,640 to 13,531. But I call into question the # of “under votes” in this race which total 1,631. If we were to look into these votes, and determine if Theresa Stehly had picked up 60% of these votes, she would have won by 216 votes.
Even if she had picked up a mere 55% of the under votes, she would still win by 54 votes. So even if the ‘under votes’ remained 50-50 split, Alex Jensen would still win by 109 popular vote.
So I would assume a recount and a study on how the under vote was determined, would help confirm whom actually won this election, which in my opinion should go to a ‘run off’ due to the result being less than 0.50%.
With such a huge election, one of which I call into question an issue considering not only the “emergency” we have been under for the past 30 days, the extension of the election to June 2, 2020, and the manner of which the Absentee ballots have been utilized, I myself would call forth an entirely “new” election, one where ‘we’ all go to the polls to vote in person, and the only persons whom should vote by absentee ballot should be the citizens on “Military Leave”.
Over the past 30 days, my own government, had told People to “STAY HOME” do not go outside, we had people pushing for Online Voting vs Vote in Person, we were promoting the Absentee Ballots, while all along people were now afraid to leave their home. But ironically, a week before the election, we open up our city, encouraged people to go out and protest, touch each other, and go to the polls. Well … what do you think happens when you scare so many people, cause so much panic you make them believe they will die if they go outside. THEY STAY HOME. PEOPLE do not vote. You just narrowed the field of people whom wished to vote.
Now if that vote was 60% or more as was the case in the Northwest District where Greg Neitzert won by more than a majority, it would not matter; however, in a race decided by such a low margin of votes, where the people could not commonly agree, one that shown two conflicting results, and one where people were led astray, you then partake in a re-count, new election, and you vote in person. I want honest people representing me, and I want a government whom knows its place in this world, one which knows the PEOPLE are the boss, not the government itself.
The government told you that you couldn’t have a funeral to honor your deceased loved ones because of COVID-19 … but over 100,000 are expected for George Floyd’s funeral.
The government told you that you had to stay home and close your business … but looters were allowed free access to destroy and steal from your business.
The government told you that your sacred religious beliefs couldn’t be practiced in a church due to the virus … but rioters were able to arson and destroy those churches and artifacts at will.
The government released thousands of violent criminal offenders because the prisons were unsafe due to the virus … these jail spots are needed to house anyone that doesn’t follow their virus shutdown demands.
The media wants you to believe these are all peaceful protests. The video shows that multiple police and citizens, of all races, have been murdered by the protests. Rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails at the faces of the Secret Service … police officers are being ambushed and shot … law abiding citizens are being killed trying to do the job law enforcement has been told by weak leaders not to do.
The sick and the aged are dying lonely in hospitals and nursing homes … and their loved ones are not even allowed to visit.
The government wants you to wait two … three … four months … to collect partial unemployment. Not one government official has been laid off or received a pay cut. There is plenty of your money to pay them.
Our schools are closed … when our children need more guidance and education than ever … especially about civics and American history.
Democrats want sweeping changes in police departments … while police unions, the bread and butter of Democrats, are what protect meaningful changes and accountability.
Protesters want improved policing … yet the millions in property damage they caused will come directly out of budgets for body cameras, community involvement programs, added patrols, less lethal equipment like tasers and rubber bullets.
Less than a week after Memorial Day, countless memorials to our soldiers, Founding Fathers, and safety forces killed in the line of duty have been destroyed. Our history is being erased and rewritten under the guise of political correctness.
Members of law enforcement and our elected leaders are kneeling before the very people that are destroying our Country … in some sick, perverted gesture… to acknowledge they have completely abdicated their civic responsibilities. Rest assured, the “demands” of the protesters change daily and kneeling before them will only embolden more extremism.
Our pandering corporations are tripping over themselves to show their support of the “cause” with memes, Facebook posts and tweets … the same shoe companies that sell $200 tennis shoes in the hood that often lead to robberies and shootings … the same banks that charge minority communities 28% credit card interest … the same companies that outsource their jobs to China for a cheap wage while our communities in America starve.
Karen from Brecksville and Kyle from Westlake spend their days on Facebook telling everyone they are a racist … often attacking them online … yet they have never mentored an inner city student, been a Big Brother or Big Sister, worked at an inner city youth or sports program, etc.
Mentally ill Hollywood celebrities have raised $20 million to post bail for rioters and looters … they haven’t raised a nickel for law abiding citizens that have lost everything through no fault of their own. Shop owners of every race and religion have seen their lifetime of work destroyed overnight.
The dangerous, corrupt media glorifies all of this … fuels the fire … demonizes anyone that highlights these tragic facts … all while making millions off the coverage. They LOVE this destruction because every night, scared Americans are turning in to make sure there is not a mob coming to their town.
The list goes on and on … and it needs to stop. And yes, this is all being done as a distraction – the Democratic Party has run out of gimmicks … Russia, the Ukraine, Kavanaugh, Impeachment, COVID-19 … none of it worked. They have to play the only card they have left … the race card. They are literally willing to destroy America so there is racial division and hatred – that they think will help elect their candidates. It is sick … it is perverse … and if you ever think about voting for any Democrat ever again, you are a disgrace to your Country.
There are 40 million Americans out of work … thousands and thousands of businesses were just destroyed in the last week and will never reopen … Anarchists are running cities and dictating policy … all while China is meticulously planning and facilitating our destruction.
Imagine you were a soldier that died at 18 invading Omaha Beach … imagine you were a prisoner of War in Vietnam, tortured daily, for seven years … imagine you were the retired St. Louis Police Captain … that served your inner city community for over 40 years … only to be shot dead over a television.
Talk about letting their sacrifices being in vain. We should all be ashamed.
A whole bunch of stuff off topic about someone who lost an election. If there were under votes, it is probably because those people did not really want to vote for either one of them. Stehly lost because she did not get as many votes as Jensen did–assuming the recount holds up. The election was fair and there is no reason for a do over.
Well said Governor.
I was just thinking how absolutely masterful Governor Noem’s spin doctors could be to turn ‘impotent leadership’ into ‘freedom’. The guy from Congressman Jim Jordan’s office deserves a round of applause. This is absolutely fantastic messaging. Totally glossed over Smithfield Foods, municipal and county restrictions, the car race north of Sioux City……utterly amazing! Hat is off to you sir! South Dakotans will totally forget March, April, May, June….the State of Emergency…..the Indian Country Check-points…..well done! If Governor Noem does not get a golden ticket into a cabinet position in the Trump 2nd Administration….well, hell! Seriously, Noem is the greatest Governor in the history of South Dakota. Bravo!
Said very well Governor Noem. We did what we had to do because we were respectfully informed and led.
When the government says the solution is to sacrifice your freedom by pointing a gun at your head, load your gun. There will only be one winner.