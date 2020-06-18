Gov. Noem Proclaims June 19th “Juneteenth Day” in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed June 19th, 2020, as “Juneteenth Day,” in South Dakota in memory of the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which is recognized as the end of slavery in the United States.

“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”

Governor Noem’s official proclamation, signed on June 16th, 2020, can be found here.

###