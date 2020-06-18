Gov. Noem Proclaims June 19th “Juneteenth Day” in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed June 19th, 2020, as “Juneteenth Day,” in South Dakota in memory of the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which is recognized as the end of slavery in the United States.
“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”
Governor Noem’s official proclamation, signed on June 16th, 2020, can be found here.
###
Quick FYI – historically my people were enslaved by Somali muslims. Not sure the day we were liberated. Perhaps we can use June 19th to celebrate the un-enslavement of people of all colors, creeds, genders, religions, and backgrounds.
Let’s call it Liberty day .. or maybe Independence Day .. or something equally cohesive.