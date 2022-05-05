Gov. Noem Proclaims Today Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem proclaimed May 5th as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in South Dakota.

“Today, we remember the Indigenous people who have been murdered and those who remain missing. We are committed to working with Tribal Nations to address this ongoing tragedy and help our fellow South Dakotans, the Oceti Sakowin people,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I encourage every South Dakotan to take a moment today to reflect on and help raise awareness for those within this vulnerable population. Let’s give them our help and support and continue to lift them and their families up in prayer.”

Actions taken by Governor Noem to address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people include:

Establishing procedures for the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous persons;

Establishing a missing person clearinghouse;

Creating and fully funding the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People; and

Working on state legislation for the last 4 years to better combat human trafficking.

Additionally, while serving in the United States House of Representatives, then-Congresswoman Noem sponsored the “Protect Our Native Women Act” and legislation to make tribes eligible for AMBER Alert grants. She also co-sponsored anti-human trafficking legislation that was signed into law by both PresidentsObama and Trump.

“While these efforts have made a positive lasting impact, we have more work to do,” continued Governor Noem. “Through further collaboration between our Tribal Nations, federal agencies, and the State of South Dakota, we will continue working to end this terrible crisis.”

You can find Governor Noem’s proclamation here . To learn more about Native American culture and education, visit the Department of Tribal Relations’ website .

